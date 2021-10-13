Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EARN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

