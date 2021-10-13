Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $138,000 Stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 50,768 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 198,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMT stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

