Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $153,000 Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNK. QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $2,460,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 437.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 775.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $464.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.20. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

