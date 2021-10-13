Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 56.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,040 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tellurian by 2,561.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tellurian by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 967,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TELL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.72. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

