Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 417,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 154.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

