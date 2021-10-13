Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCORF opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

