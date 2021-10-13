Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million.

CSWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

