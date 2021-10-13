CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 79 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

