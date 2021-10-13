CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 857 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

