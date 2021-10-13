CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,973 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,099,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UBS Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 194,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,320,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,296,000 after buying an additional 352,728 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

