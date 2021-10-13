CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

