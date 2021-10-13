CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

APH stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

