CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Evergy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,630.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

