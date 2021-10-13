Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 2.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

CAH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. 117,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,413. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

