Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.31 Million

Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce $63.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.95 million to $67.10 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $60.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $295.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $335.95 million, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $347.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSII. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.