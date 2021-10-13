CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 8,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 20,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Get CareCloud alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.