Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Head to Head Analysis

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 23.17% 8.85% 0.77% Carver Bancorp -21.63% -21.20% -0.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.54 $12.16 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 2.24 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

