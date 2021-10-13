Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.83.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $63.94. 3,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $159,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,408 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

