CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

