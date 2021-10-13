CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 109.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $50,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,512. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

