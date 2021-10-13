CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of CDK Global worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.