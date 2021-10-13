Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.60.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,414,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

