Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $899.26 million and approximately $212.45 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00216888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00094967 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.