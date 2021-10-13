Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CMXC stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Cell MedX has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Cell MedX
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.