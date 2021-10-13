Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 127,384 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,804.6% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 193,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 183,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 426,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

