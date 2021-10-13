Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

CELH traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $95.54. 625,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. Celsius has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,818,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

