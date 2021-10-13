Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at $11.45 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 314,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,056,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 81,060 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.