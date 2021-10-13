Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.96. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 32,221 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

