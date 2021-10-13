Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.32. Approximately 1,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $679.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,640. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

