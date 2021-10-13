Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.18.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.