Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $31,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $9,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $408.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.