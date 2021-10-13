Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.82 Million

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $62.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.80 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $34.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $202.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.98 million to $204.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $595.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.