Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Shares of PTBD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

