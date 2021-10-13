Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,772 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.90. 920,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,546,260. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

