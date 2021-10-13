Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $566,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,340 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $234.48. 130,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.