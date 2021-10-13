Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,403 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 322,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 575,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,543,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

