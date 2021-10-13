Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $67.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,387,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

