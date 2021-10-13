China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 727,702 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
