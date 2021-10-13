China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 727,702 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $19.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.