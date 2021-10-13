Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

