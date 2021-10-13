Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 56.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 436,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Loop Capital began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

