Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) Director Clayton Donald Allan Purchases 170,000 Shares

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) Director Clayton Donald Allan bought 170,000 shares of Cielo Waste Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,869.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,374.80.

Shares of CMC stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,877,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,126. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.64.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

