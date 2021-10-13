Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 3,462.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Select Bancorp worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 87,914 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SLCT stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.