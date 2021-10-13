Citigroup Inc. Purchases 10,823 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 2.60. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

