Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,852 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 231.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Aaron’s worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

NYSE AAN opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $891.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

