Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.