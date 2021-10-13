Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 145.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

