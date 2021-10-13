City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $20.00 price target on the stock. City Office REIT traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $807.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

