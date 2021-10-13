Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Acquires 1,424 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,285. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $48.78.

