Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Acquires 4,678 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,363.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $4,627,694.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 675,813 shares of company stock valued at $40,612,341 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,415. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

