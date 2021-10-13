Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Buys 1,338 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 1.3% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Shares of ROKU traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.16. The company had a trading volume of 60,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,989. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 196.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $196.52 and a one year high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $192,854,281. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

